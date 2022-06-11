NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $14,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $629,453,000 after buying an additional 2,125,319 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $126,053,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,309,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,300,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $296,122,000 after acquiring an additional 341,518 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,686,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $178.57 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $164.75 and a one year high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.86.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

Several analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

