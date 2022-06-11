Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 712.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,238 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $15,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.57.

NYSE:PSX opened at $106.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.71.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 67.60%.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,234,792. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

