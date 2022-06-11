Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 9,624 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,624 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Ovintiv worth $15,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1,099.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,607. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OVV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 3.17.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

