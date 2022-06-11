Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 3,414 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Clorox worth $15,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 142.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 186,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,870,000 after buying an additional 109,555 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,154,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Clorox by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 760,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,008,000 after acquiring an additional 22,371 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $142.54.

NYSE:CLX opened at $131.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.86 and its 200-day moving average is $154.03. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

