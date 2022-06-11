North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Stock Position Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,856,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 3.91% of North Atlantic Acquisition worth $18,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $822,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 563,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North Atlantic Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the consumer, industrials, and telecommunications industries in Europe and North America.

