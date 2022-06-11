Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Consolidated Edison worth $15,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 12.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 46.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,622,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,513,000 after purchasing an additional 159,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.98%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

