Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 181.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,003 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Pinterest worth $21,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

PINS stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.28. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $81.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $1,621,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $812,824.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,339 shares of company stock worth $8,200,218. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

