Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $20.31 Million Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 133,407 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 118,426 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,303,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 48,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $196.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.19. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $210.60. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZPN. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.