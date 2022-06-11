Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 190,845 TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 190,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,181,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.29% of TriNet Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNET. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.30. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.25.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $185,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $1,370,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,164,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,785,872.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,283 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,011 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

