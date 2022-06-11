Marshall Wace LLP Invests $21.01 Million in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 593,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,005,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth about $207,000.

NYSE:XM opened at $13.11 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

XM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.12.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

