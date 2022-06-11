Millennium Management LLC Buys 502,738 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 3,385.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 502,738 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.31% of Pentair worth $37,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

PNR stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $47.42 and a 1-year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

