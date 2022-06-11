Marshall Wace LLP Has $21.16 Million Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 15,455.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,968,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955,456 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $21,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLMN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $10,467,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $616,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $2,129,000.

In other Hillman Solutions news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,477,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,589,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,898,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leary Dan O acquired 10,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,207 shares in the company, valued at $179,813.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $363.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLMN. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

