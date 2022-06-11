Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 183,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,667,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of Entergy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETR opened at $115.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.88. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.36.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,290 shares of company stock worth $24,337,828. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

