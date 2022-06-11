LPL Financial LLC Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on FANG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.18.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,045. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $155.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

