Marshall Wace LLP Has $20.60 Million Holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 7,088.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745,590 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.31% of Sun Country Airlines worth $20,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP William Trousdale sold 22,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $554,399.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $26,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,640 shares of company stock valued at $3,023,008.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

