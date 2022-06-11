576,395 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 576,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,673,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.76.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.