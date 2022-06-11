National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Market Weight Rating for AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform market weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cormark lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 target price on AirBoss of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.50.

BOS stock opened at C$18.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$497.14 million and a P/E ratio of 8.27. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$17.24 and a twelve month high of C$47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.13.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 2.5799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

