National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Market Weight Rating for AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform market weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cormark lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 target price on AirBoss of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.50.
BOS stock opened at C$18.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$497.14 million and a P/E ratio of 8.27. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$17.24 and a twelve month high of C$47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.13.
AirBoss of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
