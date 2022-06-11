Millennium Management LLC Purchases 928,837 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1,316.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 928,837 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Weyerhaeuser worth $41,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,801,000 after acquiring an additional 372,177 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,581,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,946,000 after buying an additional 212,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,161,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,740,000 after acquiring an additional 437,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY opened at $35.83 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.