Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 192.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,069 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $41,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.93. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $112.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.97.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.52. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $340.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

UMBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $159,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

