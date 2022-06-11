Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 29,000 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,417 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Popular by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 2,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,363,000 after buying an additional 202,128 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter worth about $2,118,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter worth about $1,108,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,963.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $160,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BPOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.06 and its 200-day moving average is $83.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.96. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.31 and a 52-week high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. Popular had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Popular’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

