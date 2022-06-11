Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 1,261.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,661 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,386 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $41,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $1,556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 21.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,999,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 15.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,058,000 after buying an additional 236,730 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 38.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $87,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,969.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $80.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.77.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

