Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $73.73 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average of $72.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.