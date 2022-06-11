Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 142,513 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,513 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after buying an additional 1,787,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,013,000 after purchasing an additional 101,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,788,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,598,000 after buying an additional 132,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

