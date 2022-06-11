Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 450.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,221 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 96,846 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 298,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 673.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 140,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 122,270 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -244.89%.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile (Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.