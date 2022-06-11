Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 4,000 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.73.

RGA stock opened at $121.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $127.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.43.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

