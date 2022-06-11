CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $2.07 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,424 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after buying an additional 6,299,163 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after buying an additional 3,511,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 315.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,493,000 after buying an additional 3,170,752 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,234,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $145,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 535,808 shares of company stock valued at $57,020,745 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Cowen raised their price target on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.75.

Arista Networks stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

