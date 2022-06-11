Millennium Management LLC Buys 60,293 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,703 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,293 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $41,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZION has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.78.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZION opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.78. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

