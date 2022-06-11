MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.43 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 5,277.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($130.11) to €127.00 ($136.56) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($118.28) to €112.00 ($120.43) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.02) to €85.00 ($91.40) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($96.77) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.83.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $50.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.88. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $1.7968 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.78%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

