Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.92.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $85.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

