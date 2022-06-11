Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $150.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.86 and a 12 month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

