MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA opened at $407.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.05 and a twelve month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.90.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

