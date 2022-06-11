MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 129,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $3,718,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WY opened at $35.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.46. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

