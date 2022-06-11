MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.09.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

