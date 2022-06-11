MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,205 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,278,000 after buying an additional 321,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $81,546,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 415.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 358,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 289,130 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,183,000 after buying an additional 215,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 608,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,247,000 after buying an additional 199,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $196.72 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.89 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.71.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

