Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UMBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $179,610,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,957,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,926 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,491,000 after purchasing an additional 311,179 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 103,761.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after buying an additional 295,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,853,000 after buying an additional 157,980 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMBF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $112.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.52. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $340.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $159,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

