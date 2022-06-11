Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,101 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.08.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

MGM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

MGM Resorts International Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.