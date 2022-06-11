Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,957,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,121,000 after buying an additional 1,055,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,853,000 after purchasing an additional 157,980 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $179,610,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,491,000 after purchasing an additional 311,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.97. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $112.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $340.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.57 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

UMB Financial Profile (Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.