Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,612 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after buying an additional 22,824 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 309.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

MANH stock opened at $118.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.54. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.58 and a 52 week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.