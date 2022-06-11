Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 29,000 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,417 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BPOP. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Popular by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Popular news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $160,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,963.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.85. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.37. Popular had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

