Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 514 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Construction Partners worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 54,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 53,338 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 549,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 31,743 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 127,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROAD shares. Raymond James raised Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

ROAD stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 87.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $314,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Construction Partners (Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.