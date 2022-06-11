King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 30,000 Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.38% of One Stop Systems worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSS. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 249.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 316,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 647,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,794 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 187,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 72,171 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $141,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $199,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $349,216. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OSS opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $82.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.60.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSS. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

