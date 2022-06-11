King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 605 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000.

Shares of RYT stock opened at $249.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $239.58 and a 52-week high of $327.81.

