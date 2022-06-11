King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 8,000 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.34.

