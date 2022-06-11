King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 349,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 90,402 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 720.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 265,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after acquiring an additional 28,335 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in ONEOK by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 688,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after purchasing an additional 64,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.35.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

