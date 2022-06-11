King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $438,000 in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 306,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Drive Shack by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 208,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 417,605 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Drive Shack during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Drive Shack by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 66,514 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Drive Shack by 475.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 143,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 118,748 shares in the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Drive Shack news, Director Wesley R. Edens purchased 697,726 shares of Drive Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $983,793.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,200,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,332,132.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Wesley R. Edens purchased 494,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $538,681.27. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,996,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,262.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 1,508,703 shares of company stock worth $2,052,358 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DS stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. Drive Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.02.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter.

Drive Shack Company Profile (Get Rating)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.