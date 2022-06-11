8,616 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 137,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 26,727 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.44. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $56.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

