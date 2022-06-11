King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 18,500 InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.18% of InfraCap MLP ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in InfraCap MLP ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 79,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,613 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of InfraCap MLP ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of InfraCap MLP ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InfraCap MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMZA opened at $32.25 on Friday. InfraCap MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

