King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $568,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,567,000. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,618,000 after purchasing an additional 993,677 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,115,000 after purchasing an additional 859,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,540,000 after purchasing an additional 819,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,023,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,552,000 after purchasing an additional 586,512 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.18.

NYSE ICE opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.45 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

