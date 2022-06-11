King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,287,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,275,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLF stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $46.23 and a one year high of $58.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.48.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.537 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

