King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 350 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $87.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.14 and a 200 day moving average of $85.85. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

